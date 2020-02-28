India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report, Weather Forecast At Junction Oval, Melbourne

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday sees the Junction Oval in Melbourne host the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women fixture. The Women's T20 World Cup match sees two teams at the opposite ends of the Group A in a game that holds little consequence due to the results in the previous games. The Harmanpreet Kaur led-side enter the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women clash as favourites, having already secured a semi-final berth.

However, her counterpart Chamari Athapaththu will lead her team into the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women clash, knowing that a win will keep them alive in the competition if other results go their way. Here is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match details such as the India vs Sri Lanka pitch report.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live: India vs Sri Lanka pitch report and match preview

India Women head into the game against Sri Lanka Women, having won all their matches in the Women’s T20 World Cup so far. The Harmapreet Kaur led side have brushed aside challenges posed by Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand so far and head into the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women clash without pressure having already qualified for the semi-final. Sri Lanka Women have lost both their games so far, but they can still qualify for the semifinal if they win both their remaining matches and the other results go in their way.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live: India vs Sri Lanka pitch report

Our India vs Sri Lanka pitch report involves the pitch at Junction Oval having something for the bowlers as well as the batters. The stadium has only hosted one game in this tournament so far where India Women faced off against New Zealand Women. The match was a thrilling contest, with India winning the game by three runs. The pitch is a bit on the slower side, and hence teams winning the toss will prefer batting first and the same is expected as per the India vs Sri Lanka pitch report.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live: India vs Sri Lanka weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to stray between 14-23 degrees Celsius and the humidity is set to be around 60%. The sky will have some cloud cover in Melbourne and there's a slight chance of rain. The overcast conditions might aid the fast bowlers in the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women's T20 World Cup match.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live?

One can watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live on television on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also access Hotstar and Jio TV for the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live telecast. Fans can also follow the website and social media handles of ICC for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live match updates.

