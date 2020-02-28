New Zealand Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

New Zealand Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the 13th Match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Saturday, February 29. The NZ W vs BD W live match in the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The NZ W vs BD W live match will commence at 5:30 AM (IST). Here are the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and other details of the Women's T20 World Cup match.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: NZ W vs BD W live telecast in India and NZ W vs BD W live score

The NZ W vs BD W live score telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. The NZ W vs BD W live match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. You can also catch the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. For NZ W vs BD W live score and NZ W vs BD W live match updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website for the Women's T20 World Cup. The NZ W vs BD W live stream online will be followed by highlights on the pages of the Women's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval has something for the bowlers as well as the batswomen. There's only one game played at this venue in the Women's T20 World Cup till now. It was a low scoring thriller which India Women won by 3 runs against New Zealand Women. Change in pace will be a key on this wicket. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the target in the Women's T20 World Cup match.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to deviate between 12-21 degrees celsius and the humidity is set to be around 63%. It's going to be cloudy in Melbourne and there's a slight possibility of rain. Fast bowlers will be in action due to overcast conditions in the Women's T20 World Cup match.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Preview

New Zealand Women are placed third in the Group B points table with one win and one loss. After winning their first game against Sri Lanka Women they narrowly lost against India Women by 3 runs. They will look to win this game and increase their chances of making it to the knockouts of the Women's T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women have played two games and lost both. They are placed at the last position in the points table. They lost against India by 18 runs and followed it up with another defeat at the hands of Australia Women by 86 runs. This is a do or die game for them as a loss here will kick them out of the Women's T20 World Cup.

IMAGE COURTESY: WOMEN'S CRICKET ZONE TWITTER