India Vs Sri Lanka Squad Updates And Team Preview Ahead Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Game

The upcoming 8th Group A match and 14th overall of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women one. The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday, February 29. The IN W vs SL W live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at the squad updates of India vs Sri Lanka game and the IN W vs SL W live streaming details.

India vs Sri Lanka: Who is playing in India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?

India vs Sri Lanka: India Women squad updates - Who is playing in India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?

When it comes to the question of 'Who is playing in India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?", captain Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to field the same playing XI in the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women's game from India’s previous Group A game against New Zealand. In the bowling department, the Indian captain will once again look up to spin wizard Poonam Yadav to deliver with the ball. Apart from her match-winning spell of 4-19 against Australia Women, Poonam Yadav also picked 3-18 against Bangladesh Women.

India vs Sri Lanka: India Women squad - Who is playing in India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar.

India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Women Squad Updates - Who is playing in India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match

Sri Lanka Women is also likely to field the same playing XI from their previous game against Australia. Their batting revolves around Chamari Athapaththu at the top with Shashikala Siriwardene holding the middle-order. Sri Lanka need a win against India to stay alive in the competition.

India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Women Squad

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sathya Sandeepani.

India vs Sri Lanka: Playing XI Predictions from India Women squad

Based on current form and playing conditions, we have predicted the best playing XI from both sides expected to play in the upcoming game to answer the 'Who is playing in India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup game'?

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted India Women XI from India Women squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Sri Lanka Women XI

Shashikala Siriwardene, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Udeshika Prabodhani, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Umesha Thimashini.

Note: IN W vs SL live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV

Here's how Group A looks after today's games.



Who do you think will join India in the semi-finals? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gdpL0EalmS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

