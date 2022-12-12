The Indian Women's Cricket Team on Sunday defeated Australia in the second T20I to level their five-match series to 1-1. India won the nail-biting thriller after drawing the game and forcing a Super Over on the visitors. India Women played a Super Over for the first time in the history of the shortest format. After the game, the Women in Blue took the opportunity to express gratitude to the fans for their immense support.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. thank fans for their support

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side took a victory lap of honour at the DY Patil Stadium to thank the crowd who had come to support the women's team. Over 47,000 people were in attendance for the* second T20I game between India and Australia. It was one of the biggest crowds ever seen at a women's cricket match in India. The official Twitter handle of BCCI Women shared a video of its players taking a lap of honour after winning the game.

"A victory lap to honour the crowd who were in attendance to support the women in blue. Over 47,000 in attendance for the second T20I who witnessed a thriller here at the DY Patil Stadium. Keep cheering for Women in Blue," BCCI Women wrote in the caption of the post.

India women vs Australia women

This was also the first time the Australian women's team lost a T20I match in 2022. Batting first, Australia posted 187/1 in 20 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 158-run partnership between Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, who scored 82 not out and 70 not out, respectively. Alyssa Healy was the only wicket that fell in the Australian innings as she was dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the 4th over for 25 off 15 balls.

India scored 187/5 in 20 overs to draw the game. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Richa Ghosh contributed to the total with scores of 79, 34, 21, and 26 not out, respectively. India then set a target of 21 runs in the Super Over, which Australia failed to chase, handing the home side a victory. Mandhana was named the player of the match for her outstanding batting both in the main match and Super Over.

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen

