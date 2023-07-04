'Our Coach Rahul Dravid...': R Ashwin Gives An Interesting Take On India Head Coach

The Indian cricket team, after facing a disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023, will now head towards its next challenge. Team India will tour West Indies for a two-match Test series starting from July 12, 2023. The tour also consists of three-match ODI series which begins from July 27, 2023, whereas the five-match T20I series will kickstart from August 3, 2023.

Team India touchdown at Caribbean Islands two weeks prior to the Test series

Two weeks prior to the two-match Test series, the Indian cricket team reached the West Indies. Team India has begun a two-day camp in Barbados and will later travel to Dominica. The Indian team management has also included a lot of new faces such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar in the team's 16-member Test squad.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel explained the reason why the Indian cricket team reached ten days before the start of the two-match Test series. He also credited head coach Rahul Dravid for ensuring that the whole team follows a strong process of preparation and stated that the Indian team shall feel the reason behind why they have been so successful in Tests off late.

Ravichandran Ashwin further said:

We have come early to the 10-day deadline to prepare to get rid of jet lag. Our coach Rahul Dravid lays a lot of emphasis on preparation. If we can take care of preparation then everything else will happen automatically.

R Ashwin gives his opinion on the new faces in the Indian team

Ashewin opened up on his opinion about the new faces in the Indian team that have been included by the Indian team management for the West Indies tour. Ashwin stated that it will be very exciting for the Indian cricket team fans to witness new players showcase their talent.

There are many new and exciting faces in the Indian camp. We have Mukesh Kumar and I think Jaydev Unadkat will do well in the series. This is a very exciting time for Indian cricket.

The Indian cricket team will also start to begin its preparations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 wherein they will kickstart their campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023.