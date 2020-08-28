IPL 2020: 1 Indian Player, Multiple CSK Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

In a massive blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2020 season in Dubai, several contingent members of the team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources revealed. The three-time champions had reached Dubai on August 21, after which they were sent into mandatory quarantine by the authorities. The team was ready to kick-start their training from Friday, however, several contingent members tested positive as a result of which the team's quarantine period has been extended.

One cricketer, 11 staff members positive

Out of the 12 persons tested positive, one is a current India limited-overs cricketer and the other 11 are support staff, officials and the social media team members. A league source revealed that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the IPL, all persons associated with the tournament need to undergo a mandatory COVID test upon arrival in the UAE, followed by repeated tests on days 1, 3 and 5 of their quarantine period at the team hotel. Training of the players would only be permitted after everyone tests negative on all three days.

"Yes, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," a senior IPL source told news agency PTI. "As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," he added.

Ahead of flying to Dubai, CSK was the only team to hold a training camp in India and the CSK CEO revealed that it was only on the insistence of former India captain MS Dhoni that the session in Chennai was organised. MS Dhoni had stated that the entire team needed to get used to the bio-bubble environment in Chennai before travelling to the UAE for the IPL 2020.

Owing to this setback, the quarantine period for Chennai Super Kings has been extended till September 1. The IPL is due to begin on September 19.

CSK 2020 Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood ,Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore



Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Send Wishes To 'toe-crushing' Lasith Malinga On His 37th Birthday

Read: MS Dhoni's Text Convinced CSK CEO To Hold Training Camp In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2020

(With Agency Inputs)