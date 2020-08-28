MS Dhoni's Text Convinced CSK CEO To Hold Training Camp In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2020

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, having won three titles so far. Much of CSK's success could be attributed to their MS Dhoni, who has led the outfit brilliantly with his astute captaincy skills. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the three-time champions were the only team to hold a training camp in India, and CSK CEO has revealed that it was only on the insistence of the former India captain that the session in Chennai was organised.

CSK CEO reveals MS Dhoni insisted on CSK training ahead of IPL 2020

Speaking in a video uploaded on the three-time winners' YouTube channel, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan spoke about how captain MS Dhoni convinced him to go ahead with the camp. The CSK CEO said that he had doubts about conducting a training session in the country after the IPL 2020 was announced. Viswanathan said that he talked to the former Indian skipper asking whether the CSK training camp was necessary as a bio-bubble had to be created amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the CSK CEO reveals that MS Dhoni was very clear in his message and said that a lot of the players in the squad had not played cricket in four-five months. MS further stated that the entire team needs to get used to the bio-bubble environment tin Chennai before travelling to the UAE for the IPL 2020. The CSK CEO added that though he had reservations of scheduling the camp, it has massively helped the players getting in shape ahead of IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reported to CSK training, while the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Murali Vijay also attended the five-day camp. Rayudu said that the CSK training camp was crucial as it helped them get back in the mix before going to Dubai, where they will enter quarantine for another six days. Deepak Chahar added that the camp brought everyone on the same page having not played cricket for over five months and the experience will help them throughout the tournament. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja missed the camp due to personal reasons.

(Image Courtesy: Chennai Super Kings Instagram)