IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Send Wishes To 'toe-crushing' Lasith Malinga On His 37th Birthday

August 28 marks the birthday of one of modern-day cricket's greatest bowlers - Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan maverick has set the field ablaze on countless occasions throughout his career and on the occasion of his 37th birthday, his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to laud the Sri Lankan pace icon. Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to pen down a special message for Lasith Malinga, who has been a part of the side for over a decade now. The franchise hailed the seamer's contribution to the team's journey as a part of the birthday wishes for their 'very own' Lasith Malinga.

195 wickets 👏🏻

5 trophies 🏆

Countless toe-crushers 🎯



Here’s to more of this in the MI Blue & Gold. Happy birthday to one of our very own, Lasith Malinga 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/idYtoCss3N — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 27, 2020

Lasith Malinga's illustrious stint with the Mumbai Indians

'Slinga' Malinga was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the 2009 auction and quickly become an essential cog in the MI machine. Lasith Malinga has spearheaded the franchise's bowling unit for years now. By providing guidance to youngsters like Jasprit Bumrah, Malinga has helped the franchise devise an Uber-formidable bowling attack nearly every season.

He was appointed as the bowling coach for the side in the 2018 season of the IPL. However, Malinga made a miraculous comeback to the side in the following season and even bowled the last over in IPL 2019 final, defending 9 runs on the board.

Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL, with 170 wickets in just 122 matches. With 389 wickets to his name, he is only behind Dwyane Brave (500 wickets) in the list of leading wicket-takers in T20s. His last appearance in competitive cricket was in a T20 encounter against the West Indies in March 2019.

Uncertainty looms over Malinga's participation in IPL 2020

The Sri Lankan yorker specialist is unlikely to travel with the Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL 2020. The pacer opted out of the first half of the tournament, citing personal reasons. Malinga will probably join his team in the latter stages of the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians team touched base in Abu Dhabi this week for the IPL 2020 season and is currently in quarantine. They are scheduled to resume training soon. The four-time IPL champions will be looking to claim the title a record fifth time ahead of IPL 2020. IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10, slated to be held behind closed doors

