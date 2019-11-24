Watling Hits Maiden Double Ton, Santer Gets Maiden 100 As New Zealand Declare At 615-9

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling played a patient knock to register his first double-ton in Test cricket while all-rounder Mitchell Santer got his maiden Test ton as New Zealand continued to frustrate England. With a lead of 237 runs, New Zealand have headed into Tea, with three wickets in hand. Watling and Santner resumed on Day 4 and continued to pile misery on England, adding more than 250 runs to their partnership - the highest 7th wicket partnership for New Zealand. Watling's knock came off 466 deliveries with 23 boundaries and a six while Santer's knock came off 269 balls and was laced with 11 fours and four sixes.

READ | Batting At Twilight Was Most Difficult, Says Pujara

Watling gets maiden 200, Santner his maiden 100

🙌 What an innings! 🙌



BJ Watling becomes the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score a Test double hundred.



Follow #NZvENG live 👇 https://t.co/IdOtHGdA1X pic.twitter.com/FPRlq9cCBp — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2019

READ | Mehidy Hasan's Nothing Shot Goes The Distance And Leaves Everyone Shell-shocked

England bowlers running out of patience

England's bowling line-up took too long to get an answer of how they could stop the New Zealand marathon and have bowled for over three sessions on Day 4. BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner added fuel to the fire as they put up a classic display of Test cricket, defending and knocking around the ball. England's Sam Curran got the wicket of Mitchell Santner following which the visitors seemed to have gained some momentum. BJ Watling's marathon-like 205-run knock came to a halt thanks to Jofra Archer. New Zealand declared their innings at 615-9 with a lead of 262 runs.

👏🏽 615/9 dec.

😯 Lead of 262 runs

🏏 28 overs remaining today

⏰ Time to bowl



🇳🇿 CARD | https://t.co/KCxkXgRcax#NZvENG #cricketnation — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 24, 2019

Sam Curran has finally broken the 261-run seventh-wicket stand as Mitchell Santner departs for 126.



New Zealand lead by over 200 runs.#NZvENG 👇 https://t.co/IdOtHFVZap pic.twitter.com/ngQhrghsaz — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2019

READ | Ind Vs Ban: Ishant Sharma's Brutal Bouncer Floors Mohammad Mithun On Day 2

READ | 'Ishant Sharma's Swing With Pink Ball Was Lethal': Coach Shravan Kumar