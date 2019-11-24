Kohli's Stunning Dismissal Fired Us Up: Bangladesh Pacer Hossain

Bangladesh were staring at a defeat within three days in the ongoing Day/Night Test but their pacer Al-Amin Hossain on Saturday said Indian captain Virat Kohli's dismissal off a stunning catch gave the visiting side some spark to continue the fight. Kohli was going all guns blazing after scoring his first pink ball century for India when concussion substitute Taijul Islam took a blinder of a catch at square leg boundary to dismiss the home side skipper for 136. India went on to lose four wickets for 23 runs after Kohli's dismissal as they declared at 347/9.

"Kohli was batting wonderfully but the catch helped us make a comeback and the whole team got inspired," Al-Amin said after the day 2 proceedings.

"Under lights we bowled well, while batting also we showed improvements."

In reply, Bangladesh were in tatters at 13/4 in their second essay but Mushfiqur Rahim showed some fight with a valiant 59 not out as they avoided the ignominy of losing inside two days. Al Amin said it was easier batting with the pink ball once it gets old. "Pink ball aids swing and bounce in the first to 30 overs and it's very difficult for the batsmen but when the ball wears out it becomes easier. We will try our best to make India bat again," he said, as Bangaldesh ended the day at 152/6, trailing India by 89 runs with just four-second innings wickets in hand.

Bangladesh were shot out for 106 inside 31 overs in their first innings and Al-Amin blamed it to their inexperience.

"The crowd, the pink ball, floodlights everything was new to us. It all added to the pressure. They (India) could cope up easily having played at domestic level. A practice match would have been ideal. Minimum one-week practice was needed but it's fine," he said.

Taijul's catch ends Kohli magic

It happened on the third ball of the 81st over which was bowled by Ebadat Hossain. Hossain had bowled a bad delivery onto Kohli's pads and he flicked it for a maximum. In the first instance, it appeared that he would get the desired result but Taijul Islam who was stationed at the backward square leg ran towards his right, dived to his right and took an absolute blinder while a stunned Kohli had no option but to walk back to the pavilion for 136. After Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test century, the Indian skipper ended up breaking a lot of records as well. This was also the 20th Test century as the Indian captain and 41st international century as captain which is the joint-most. Meanwhile, this was also his 70th international century and he also became the first Indian to hit a century in Day-Night Test. At the same time, this was also Virat's first century in the game's longest format since December 2018. His last ton had come against Australia 'Down Under' where he became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia.

(With PTI inputs)

