Indian Cricket Fraternity Reacts As Media Rights For Women's IPL Sold For Rs 951 Crore

Former Team India batter Mithali Raj and current star batter Smriti Mandhana took to their official social media accounts to explain why they believe that the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) will be a 'game-changer' in women's cricket after the media rights for the WIPL were sold for a whopping Rs 951 crores.

'Every Indian women's cricketer will remember today': Mandhana

Taking to Twitter, Harmanpreet Singh and Smriti Mandhana explained how January 16 will be a day that every Indian women's cricketer will remember after the media rights for the WIPL were sold for a huge amount. She went on to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its secretary, Jay Shah, for their contributions towards the same.

Huge congratulations to Viacom18 and @BCCI, @JayShah for a historic day in women’s cricket. Today marks a new era where our women cricketers will get the platform they deserve to thrive, excel and develop on the global stage. I’m sure you’ll be mesmerized by the talent we have! — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 16, 2023

Today’s a day that every Indian women cricketer will remember. The #WIPL is finally taking shape. @BCCI, @JayShah and all those involved deserve huge praise. Women’s cricket will go to the next level with this global stage provided. Come on girls, it’s all yours for the taking! — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 16, 2023

Similarly, former Team India captain Mithali Raj added that the women's IPL will be a 'game-changer' for cricket and that the sale of the media rights represents a 'significant milestone.'

The Women's IPL will be a game-changer for women's cricket and cricket in general. This development represents a significant milestone in that regard. Looking forward to an outstanding tournament. @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, @JayShah Sir. https://t.co/7kQ2vgPwRx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 16, 2023

Other cricket legends like Jhulan Goswami and VVS Laxman also reacted to the news as they called it a 'huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India'.

This is so heartening and a testimony to the credibility and growth of Women’s Cricket. Am so delighted. Hats off to @bcciwomen and all the best to @viacom18 https://t.co/KT3rsZ4da2 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 16, 2023

Wonderful news for women's cricket with @viacom18 winning the Women's IPL media rights for the next five years for more than INR 950 crore.This is a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India and I am sure it won't be long before the talent pool swells considerably. @BCCI https://t.co/ZkoxdmYZzS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 16, 2023

WIPL media rights sold to Viacom18

Viacom18 secured the Women's IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle for a whopping Rs 951 crore which means per match value of INR 7.09 crore for the next 5 years. The BCCI will unveil the five WIPL franchises on January 25. The news was confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah via his official Twitter account on Monday.

Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket 🙏🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

The WIPL is a huge step forward from the Women's T20 Challenge which was previously held as an exhibition tournament. =The WIPL's first season's opening match is scheduled for March. The BCCI has not officially released the tournament's schedule, but it is widely believed that the first season, which would consist of 22 matches, will take place between March 5 and March 23.

Uncapped cricketers have been given two alternatives, while players with caps -- those who have represented India or are currently on a central contract -- can select either Rs. 30 lakhs, Rs. 40 lakhs, or Rs. 50 lakhs as their base pricing (Rs. 10 lakhs and Rs. 20 lakhs). Prior to the WIPL, the base price was separated into five categories, ranging from Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 50 lakhs. The auction's registration cutoff date is January 26.

