Indian Eves Felicitate Sri Lankan Veteran Shashikala Siriwardene After Their League Game

The Indian Women's cricket team are on a roll in the ongoing edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. They finished the league stages by being the table-toppers of their group with four wins in all the four matches that they have played so far as they continue their unbeaten run in this tournament. The Indian eves registered wins against defending champions Australia and New Zealand. They beat Sri Lanka in their final group stage match on Saturday. After their match against Sri Lanka, the Indian team felicitated a Sri Lankan veteran.

Indian eves' retirement felicitation for Shashikala Siriwardene

Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Shashikala Siriwardene was felicitated by the Indian players after their final group game against the Lankans. Siriwardene was presented with an Indian jersey that had skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's name and number on it. The jersey was presented to the all-rounder by Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues. The image of this memorable moment was posted by the T20 World Cup on their official Twitter handle.

Today's game against Bangladesh will be Shashikala Siriwardena's last for Sri Lanka 😢



After her last match against India, she was gifted a shirt signed by the whole of Harmanpreet Kaur's team ✍️



A lovely gesture 👏



📸: Shashikila Siriwardena | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7paCu4fA0P — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 1, 2020

Shashikala Siriwardene featured in her last international match against Bangladesh on Monday which was the final game for both sides in this tournament. It was indeed a dream farewell for the veteran as she was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 4/16 in her four overs at an economy rate of 4.00 as the Lankans restricted Bangladesh to a paltry score of 91 and in the end, went on to register a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Coming back to the Indian team, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. will be facing either South Africa or England in the semi-final. Kaur who had led the team during the previous edition in 2018 which was held at the Caribbean crashed out in the last four. However, with the kind of form that they are in at the moment, they are arguably the strong contenders for the title and have already put other teams on notice with their outstanding performances.

