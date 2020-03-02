Ellyse Perry Walks Off In Tears After Getting Injured Vs New Zealand, Watch

Australia Women defeated New Zealand Women by 4 runs in a virtual quarter-final affair of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. With their recent victory, the defending champions finished the group stage at the second spot of the Group A points table. They will now face either South Africa Women or England Women in the semi-final. During the course of the match, Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry injured herself and had to leave the field immediately thereafter.

The only sour note on an otherwise excellent day for Australia 😰 #AUSvNZ | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P7L9p85L58 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 2, 2020

Women’s T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry breaks into tears upon injury

During the 11th over of New Zealand’s run-chase, White Ferns' skipper Sophie Devine pushed a Nicola Carey slower-one onto the off-side for a single. While Ellyse Perry approached the ball and threw it off balance, she did some serious damage to her hamstring. The cricketer was then escorted by team physios off the field and she did not take any further part in the all-important match for Australia.

Meg Lanning reflects on Australia's tense win over New Zealand and what that victory might have cost her side #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mtpSFcRM1P — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2020

During the post-match press conference, Australia Women skipper Meg Lanning was asked to give an update about Ellyse Perry’s condition. Lanning confirmed that Perry’s right hamstring was seriously damaged. However, the Australian team management is still unsure about the extent of her injury. She concluded by saying that her condition over the next few days will decide whether Perry will compete in the remainder of the tournament or not.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry shines with the bat in a virtual quarter-final

Before her injury, Ellyse Perry provided some late exhilaration for Australia as the defending champions reached 155-5 in their 20 overs. Perry scored 21 runs from just 15 balls before perishing in the penultimate ball of the innings. The all-rounder then returned with the ball in hand but could bowl only two overs before her collapse forced her out of the field.

