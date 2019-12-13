Injury Replacements In Tests? Michael Vaughan Gets Radical As Ferguson Walks Off

Michael Vaughan came forward to give his suggestion on the matter of injury replacements after Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson had walked off the field on Day 2 of the first Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The visitors suffered a massive setback when Ferguson was escorted away from the field on the first day of his debut Test. It was then revealed that the speedster will not be able to bowl for the remainder of the match.

Michael Vaughan gives a suggestion

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that he reckons Test cricket needs an injury replacement rule and an Independent doctor on site who will access players (giving the example of Ferguson's injury at Perth). The former English skipper then added that if the doctor deems the injury to be real only then can a replacement come in. The ex-batsman then asked fans what they all thought about the same.

I reckon Test cricket needs an injury replacement rule ... Independent doctor on site .. He accesses the player ie like Ferguson now In Perth .. if he deems the injury to be real .. a replacement can come in .. #AUSvNZ @FoxCricket .. What do you all reckon ?? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 13, 2019

The fans also came forward to give their suggestions. Here are some of the responses.

The Day-Night Test

The first Test match which is currently underway at Perth is being played under lights. Meanwhile, this is also the second pink-ball Test match between the Trans-Tasman rivals. The two teams were the very first sides to play the Day-Night Test match in 2015 at the Adelaide Oval where the hosts had registered a famous win. From that match onwards, the Aussies have been on a winning streak in the pink-ball Tests and would aim to finish the year with yet another D/N Test win. Meanwhile, the Kiwis would be eager to avenge their 2015 loss and hope to become the first side to beat Australia in a Test match played under lights.

