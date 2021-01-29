Vijay Shankar Congratulated By SRH And Indian Fans After Marrying Fiancee; See Picture

Talented all-rounder Vijay Shankar is considered a bright prospect for Indian cricket by many, because of his all-around skills. The cricketer was also given a run with the Indian team in limited-overs cricket, but he failed to cement his place in the side. The 30-year-old was recently in the news after he tied the knot with Vaishali Visweswaran in Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay Shankar married: SunRisers Hyderabad's adorable wish for the cricketer

The right-hander got engaged to fiancee Vaishali Visweswaran in August last year and the two have finally got hitched. The ceremony was attended by the player's close friends and family. Vijay Shankar's next big cricketing assignment will be the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The SunRisers Hyderabad have retained the all-rounder's services for the forthcoming season, and he is expected to play a big part for the David Warner-led side. The franchise took to their social media accounts and wished the cricketer for his marriage.

Sending our best wishes to @vijayshankar260 on this very special day!



May you have a happy and blessed married life 🧡😁#SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #SRH

Vijay Shankar wife: Who is Vaishali Visweswaran?

The dynamic Indian all-rounder's wife is also a resident of Chennai. According to various reports, she is a part-time teacher. After their engagement, Vijay Shankar's father in an interview with Deccan Chronicle had confirmed that the cricketer's parents were the ones who found the girl for him.

IPL 2021: SRH list of retained players 2021

The Hyderabad team had a decent season last year. In spite of making it to the play-offs, they failed to reach the final of the competition. They have decided to retain most of their core players and have released only five cricketers from their squad ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, and Y Prithvi Raj are the ones they have decided to let go ahead of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. SRH list of retained players 2021 -

Vijay Shankar played only seven games in the previous edition of the league and scored 97 runs in the same. His batting average was 24.25, whereas he had an underwhelming strike-rate of 101.04. The player also managed to score an impressive half-century. Moreover, he also took four wickets during the season. The talented all-rounder will be eying to get back in the reckoning of national selectors with a successful IPL 2021 season.

Image source: Vijay Shankar Instagram

