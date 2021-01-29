Ben Laughlin Plucks A One-handed Stunner From Nowhere As Labuschagne Jumps In Delight

Ben Laughlin pulled off an absolute stunner to get rid of Michael Naser during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Friday.

'INCREDIBLE BEN LAUGHLIN!'

This happened in the 18th over of the Strikers' innings that was bowled by Marnus Labuschagne. On the penultimate ball of that over, Labuschagne had bowled a tossed up delivery outside the off-stump as Neser attempted to clear the leg-side fence. He timed the ball with brute force as it went high and for a moment it appeared as if the ball would make its way to the boundary.

However, Ben Laughlin who was stationed at long-on shows a great presence of mind as he covers a lot of ground by running toward his right puts in a full-length dive, and takes an incredible catch. The bowler's joy knew no bounds as he was seen sprinting on the ground in delight.

"Oh, What a catch that is! and one of the best in the business. Marnus loves it, listen to him. Well, a stunner indeed it was- Benny Laughlin with a one-hander. Well, that's amazing," said the commentators on air.

The video of this unbelievable stunner was posted by Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the fans came forward to laud what might supposedly go down as one of the best catches on the cricket field. Here are some of the reactions.

Magic 💖💖💖 & the magician! — Ruhail amin (@Ruhaay) January 29, 2021

Purely incredible Ben !!! — Brajendra Kumar Mishra( ମୁଁ_ଡହରା) (@brajendramshr) January 29, 2021

That's incredible. 🙌 — Waye C (@Yaseenchaudry3) January 29, 2021

Legend. — Gaz Stephenson (@katandthat) January 29, 2021

Batting first, the Adelaide Strikers posted 130/7 from their 20 overs riding on opener Jake Weatherald's 32 as well as number four batsman Phil Salt's before Jonathan Wells added finishing touches with an unbeaten 14-ball 20 lower down the order.

In reply, Brisbane Heat are 78/3 after 11.4 overs and still need another 53 runs off 50 deliveries with seven wickets in hand.

