ICC's Player Of 2019 Rohit Sharma Could Surpass Sachin, Sourav & Lara's Record In 3rd ODI

After a comprehensive win against Australia in the second ODI at Rajkot, India would be happy with their all-round performance to level the series. However, a cloud of concern surrounded the team as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma sustained injuries during the match. However, skipper Virat Kohli seemed confident of Rohit Sharma's recovery and was positive that the Mumbai-lad would be fit enough to open in the series finale.

As India look to seal the series, opener Rohit Sharma, if deemed fit, would look forward to cruise past the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the third-fastest batsman to 9000 ODI runs. The Mumbai-lad needs just 4 runs to breach the 9000 ODI runs mark and if he does it in the next innings i.e. his 216th, he would move past Sourav Ganguly who took 228 innings and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who took 235 innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the current record holder who achieved the feat in 194 innings followed by AB de Villiers who took 205 innings to reach 9000-ODI runs.

Skipper Kohli positive of Rohit's return

BCCI on Saturday announced that Sharma and Dhawan were progressing well and a call on their participation in the third and final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken right before the match. Shikhar Dhawan, who missed out on a deserving century at Rajkot, was hit on the ribs during his innings and did not take the field during Australia's chase. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, sustained a shoulder injury as he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding in the deep.

Skipper Virat Kohli was, however, positive about Rohit Sharma's return for the final ODI after the match ended. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said Rohit is expected to be fit for the final ODI which will be played in Bangalore on Sunday. "Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," he said.

