India's Biggest Issue Ahead Of World Cup Revealed, It's Not No. 4 Batter Or All-rounder

India take on Nepal in the second match in the Asia Cup on Monday. The first game between the 'Men and Blue' and Pakistan got washed away due to persistent rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

(Analysis of international teams on catch efficiency / Image: Disney+Hotstar)

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup Rohit Sharma and Co are expected to work on some aspects of their game, But during their Asia Cup encounter against Nepal, one concerning fact has been exposed. Against minnows like Nepal, India failed to prove their fielding credentials as many as three catches were dropped by the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Fielding was supposed to be India's bedrock of success in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup but as per the recent stats, there should be a great level of concern for them. Since the 2019 ICC World Cup India has only managed a catching efficiency of 75.1 percent. Only Afghanistan have a lower efficiency of 71.2 per cent than the Indian team.

The reigning World Champions England top the list with a catch efficiency of 82.8 per cent while the second place has a surprising name as Pakistan have registered a brilliant efficiency of 81.6 per cent. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have 80.9 and 78.8 per cent efficiency respectively. Sri Lanka is in the fourth spot with 78.8 per cent followed by Australia at the fifth spot with 78.5 per cent. At number six is West Indies with 77.9 per cent, which did not even qualify for the ODI World Cup this year.

Bangladesh, at seventh with 75.8 per cent and South Africa at eighth with 75.1 per cent are also placed above Men in Blue. The aforementioned stats would put India in a spot of bother as there would be a lot of spotlight on them in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

IND vs NEP playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Hardik Pandya (Vice-capt.), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (Capt.), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan K.C., Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish G.C., Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

