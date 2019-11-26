West Indies New Coach Says Indian Pacers Are Exciting To Watch

Phil Simmons, the newly appointed head coach of West Indies stated that India's current fast bowlers make cricket exciting. Commenting on India's recent wins over South Africa and Bangladesh Simmons said that watching good fast bowlers in action is exciting, no matter which team the bowlers belonged to.

A potent fast bowler's quartet for India

According to Simmons the most impressive aspect of India's wins was that it was done in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India's highest-ranked Test bowler and is arguably India's most potent weapon. The trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav have already been displaying never before seen numbers and after the return of Burmah, they would make a pace quartet. Simmons added that right now is an exciting time for the world of cricket, teams around the world know that in order to beat India a team has to play both sides and you need to have both fast bowlers and proper spinners.

Simmons was returned as the West Indies coach for a second time and the West Indies team will face Afghanistan on Wednesday in a one-off Test.

Simmon also said he wholeheartedly agreed with Indian Skipper Virat Kholi that the way test matches are marketed should be changed. Simmons said while he was watching the India Vs. Bangladesh he felt excited to see Eden Gardens full. He called it an awesome sight. The Eden Gardens Test finished on the third day and drew crowds on all three days. He wishes that test cricket can be marketed in the same way that T20 matches are marketed. He agreed that T20 matches appeared to have more money involved but if Test cricket is marketed the same way T20 matches are then we can see a possible reassurance of big crowds at Test Cricket.

(With inputs from agencies)