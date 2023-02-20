Injured Team India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Has Missed Only 2 IPL Matches In Last 7 Seasons

Indian pace-bowling superstar Jasprit Bumrah's road to recovery has been a long one and he is still not there despite undergoing rehab at the NCA for the past several weeks. The BCCI on Sunday unveiled the squads for the remaining two Tests and three ODIs against Australia. Bumrah is one of the major names missing from the Indian squad for their ongoing home series against the Aussies. Bumrah is yet to make full recovery from a back injury he suffered in June 2022.

Since then, Bumrah has missed three major tournaments for India including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. He also failed to make it for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, which will decide India's qualification status for the World Test Championship final in June. On the other hand, Bumrah has missed just two matches for his IPL team Mumbai Indians in the last seven seasons. Bumrah has played all but two matches for Mumbai Indians since the 2016 edition of the IPL.

Bumrah's career

Bumrah is an Indian cricketer who was born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is a right-arm fast bowler and is known for his unique bowling action and ability to bowl accurate yorkers.

Bumrah made his international debut for India in 2016 and has since become an integral part of the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game. He has played in over 150 matches for India across formats and has taken more than 300 wickets.

One of Bumrah's most remarkable achievements is his performance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where he finished as India's highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 9 matches. He played a crucial role in India's campaign and was instrumental in helping the team reach the semi-finals.

Bumrah's unique bowling action has often been a topic of discussion. He has a short run-up and an unorthodox action, which makes it difficult for batsmen to pick his deliveries. He also has a good variation of pace and can bowl accurate yorkers at the death.

In addition to his success in international cricket, Bumrah has also been a key player for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has helped the team win several titles and has been a consistent performer for them over the years.

Image: BCCI