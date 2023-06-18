Injury Issues For India Ahead Of West Indies Tour? Star Player Set To Check Into The NCA

Why you're reading this: Ahead of the start of India vs West Indies series, some injury assertions are emerging on the scene for India. According to an update, a few players including a huge future prospect is required to check into the National Cricket Academy before the tour. Is there a matter of concern? Read on.

3 Things you need to know:

India vs West Indies series is on the horizon

It will be the first series of India after a crushing loss in WTC 2023 Final

Before the series players need to justify their fitness

Are their any injury issues ahead of West Indies Tour?

As WTC 2023 Final has culminated and there is still time left for the start of IND vs WI series, some centrally contracted players have to present themselves at NCA. There is a protocol that needs to be followed that says whenever a significant gap appears between two international series then the centrally contracted players who are not a part of any domestic tournament have to report their fitness status to NCA.

The list of players who are put under focus includes the name of wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan. Kishan was included in the WTC Final squad but missed out on playing XI as team management went with the experienced KS Bharat. Following a flight back to India, the Mumbai Indians batter opted out of the Duleep Trophy which is slated to take place from June 28 to July 16. While the team that will travel to the Caribbean hasn't been announced but Kishan is anticipated as a certain inclusion. Thus, with East Zone taking on Central Zone on June 28, the match could have provided the appropriate opportunity for the left-hander to play and showcase his mettle in the red ball format ahead of the WI tour. Plus, it would have tested his leadership skills as well, as he would have been entrusted with the captain's responsibility.

So, with the players called up for the check-in, it remains to be seen whether there are any injury issues prevalent with the team. India's tour of the West Indies is scheduled to begin on July 12. India will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20s in the impending series.