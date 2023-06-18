Last Updated:

'What A Shame..': Venkatesh Prasad Taking A Dig On BCCI? Ex-cricketer Posts Cryptic Tweet

The Indian cricket board organizes many cricketing events every year for young cricketers to showcase their talents and also grab a place in the national side.

Venkatesh Prasad

Why you're reading this: India is a country that has produced many cricketing greats to the world like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. These players have proven their mark in the domestic circuit and have also shined on the world stage. However, there have been many cricketers in the domestic cricket who despite their phenomenal performances struggle to find a place in the team. Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has targeted the apex governing body over the issue. 

5 Things you need to know

  • The Indian cricket board conducts many events to identify various young cricketing talents 
  • The events include the likes of Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Irani Cup, and Vijay Hazare Trophy 
  • The Indian Premier League is also a stage wherein young players get a chance to showcase their talent
  • The IPL has given the Indian team many players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal
  • However, the BCCI has come under heavy scrutiny post WTC 2023 Final loss 

Venkatesh Prasad hits out at BCCI 

Former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad has posted a cryptic tweet that is being perceived as a dig on the BCCI. Prasad's tweet revolves around not giving enough chances to the most deserving players. Venkatesh shared a post on his official account wherein he is seen talking about Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Jalaj Saxena. Jalaj was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy but still was not given a chance to play for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy. 

Jalaj Saxena took a total of 50 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches at an average of 19.26 and his best bowling figures wherein he finished the season with six five-wicket hauls. 

Criticising BCCI Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: 

