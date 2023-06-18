'What A Shame..': Venkatesh Prasad Taking A Dig On BCCI? Ex-cricketer Posts Cryptic Tweet

Why you're reading this: India is a country that has produced many cricketing greats to the world like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. These players have proven their mark in the domestic circuit and have also shined on the world stage. However, there have been many cricketers in the domestic cricket who despite their phenomenal performances struggle to find a place in the team. Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has targeted the apex governing body over the issue.

5 Things you need to know

The Indian cricket board conducts many events to identify various young cricketing talents

The events include the likes of Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Irani Cup, and Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Indian Premier League is also a stage wherein young players get a chance to showcase their talent

The IPL has given the Indian team many players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal

However, the BCCI has come under heavy scrutiny post WTC 2023 Final loss

Venkatesh Prasad hits out at BCCI

Former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad has posted a cryptic tweet that is being perceived as a dig on the BCCI. Prasad's tweet revolves around not giving enough chances to the most deserving players. Venkatesh shared a post on his official account wherein he is seen talking about Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Jalaj Saxena. Jalaj was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy but still was not given a chance to play for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

Jalaj Saxena took a total of 50 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches at an average of 19.26 and his best bowling figures wherein he finished the season with six five-wicket hauls.

Criticising BCCI Venkatesh Prasad tweeted:

There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame https://t.co/pI57RbrI81 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 18, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad was a part of the headlines a few days back when he criticised KL Rahul over his dismal Test form and had also advised him to play county cricket and improve his technique.