Inter Miami confirms signing of another ex-Barcelona star to reunite with Lionel Messi

As Lionel Messi has made a sensational move to Inter Miami, some of his ex-Barcelona teammates have joined forces with him in his new outfit. After Sergio Busquets agreed to terms with the MLS side, another player, who shared the Blaugurana colors with Messi, has made a switch from football to soccer. the Miami-based club's signing is massive, as the player had a terrific link-up with the Argentine during their days in the Catalan Club.

Jordi Alba joins Inter Miami

After ending an 11-year stint with FC Barcelona, Jordi Alba has chosen his new club and it is none other than Inter Miami. The club has confirmed the joining of the Left-back and with it is also dyed-in-the-wool that he will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. As per reports, he has signed a one-season contract with the Major League Soccer outfit, but the club holds the option to extend it for another season.

Oficial✍️🇪🇸Bienvenido @JordiAlba



We have signed Spanish international defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 season. Find out all the details:https://t.co/43s7DbZ528https://t.co/dj2lmpulM2 pic.twitter.com/DkVnMRT35n — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

Sporting director of Inter Miami Chris Henderson said this about the club's new signing:

Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad. He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack. We know that he’ll help Inter Miami achieve the Club’s objectives this season and beyond.

Inter Miami eying another Barcelona legend after Jordi Alba

While Inter Miami have acquired the services of a trio that once used to decide matches in La Liga on their own, the club is apparently not done and wants to rope in another legend of FC Barcelona. As pers sources, Andreas Iniesta is on the radar of the Miami-based club and may tempt him to re-define the old camaraderie that has been immortalized at Camp Nou.