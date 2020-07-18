'Interesting To See Tactics, Strategies Teams Adopt:' Proteas' Malan On Unique 3TC Match

The post COVID era has already brought several changes to the world of cricket ranging from the ban on the use of saliva to the bio-secure bubble. International cricket has already resumed with the ongoing test series between England and West Indies and now, South Africa looks to progress towards its own kickstart with the upcoming 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup match - a kind which has never been seen before. The match will witness three teams playing together for the first time on a cricket field and Proteas' opening batsman Janneman Malan expects nothing short of the best of a game being played at the Centurion on Saturday.

"It is going to be interesting to see what tactics the teams adopt and how the players start the game, whether they will be aggressive or they will have a more relaxed approach," said Malan, who is set to represent the OUTsurance Kingfishers. The 3TC Solidarity Match will also raise funds for the Hardship Fund which aims to provide relief to those within the cricket industry affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The batsman also opined that even though the match is being played for a good cause, he is confident of a 'competitive' game of the 'highest quality'. Malan informed that his team has been working on tactics and strategies which the Kingfishers will be adapting. He also highlighted that the team played a game on Thursday which was a 'dress rehearsal' to see what the game is like and what they could expect. The Kingfishers will be captained by Reeza Hendricks while Temba Bavuma will lead Mr D Food Kites and veteran batsman AB de Villiers will take charge of the Takealot Eagles.

Malan expects the Kingfishers to have an edge over others as they will enjoy the services of 'top frontline spinner' Tabraiz Shansi. "So it will be interesting to see how it pans out with the main seamers for the game. We also have exciting Gerald Coetzee and the rest of the names speak for themselves," he added.

3TC Solidarity Match

The unique match will be played between three teams comprising of eight players each. It will be a 36-over contest divided into two halves of 18 overs each. Each innings will last 12 overs that will be further divided into two six-over periods in each half. A draw will be conducted to ascertain which team will bat, bowl or be the third team that will wait in the dug-out in the first half. The team with the most number of runs across the two halves will be the winner.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Kites: Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje