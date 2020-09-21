International Day Of Peace: World Leaders Send Message Of Equality And Unity

The world is observing the 29th International Day of Peace today to strengthen the ideals of peace and non-violence around the globe. The theme of this year's peace day is 'Shaping Peace Together' and the UN General Assembly is marking this through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. From European Union president Ursula von der Leyen to NATO Afghanistan representative Stefano Pontecorvo, world leaders took to social media to mark the special day.

75 years ago, we decided to work together for peace. While Europe has become safer & more prosperous, war & conflict continue to ravage families across the world. To them we owe a more united, stronger EU, able to speak out & act swiftly to foster peace around the world #PeaceDay — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 21, 2020

Peace is an aspiration that is only as strong as our conviction & as durable as our hope.



Ringing the Peace Bell at @UN HQ is a #PeaceDay tradition & an opportunity to recommit to the founding purpose of our Organization: preventing war & promoting peace. https://t.co/W0vTp11zzF pic.twitter.com/dMQEt62HjM — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 17, 2020

On #InternationalDayOfPeace, NATO SCR @pontecorvoste stresses the historic opportunity for peace in #Afghanistan and reaffirms "#NATO Allies and partners are committed to contribute to an environment where sustainable, lasting and inclusive peace is possible." 🕊️🇦🇫 #PeaceDay pic.twitter.com/4ToqpPsaVc — NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) September 21, 2020

"Peace is not just the absence of conflict; peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference" #NelsonMandela #PeaceDay #PeaceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/BjH2P6EGqa — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) September 21, 2020

The pandemic crisis has been challenging for all of us.

On #InternationalPeaceDay, let's promote Equality & Unity.



Equality for women shouldering responsibilities to subdue the crisis & Unity in fighting towards a better & peaceful tomorrow! #PeaceDay pic.twitter.com/7iUIZrdXNI — Nishtha Satyam (@SatyamNishtha) September 21, 2020

"This year, it has been clearer than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Rather, our common enemy is a tireless virus that threatens our health, security, and very way of life. COVID-19 has thrown our world into turmoil and forcibly reminded us that what happens in one part of the planet can impact people everywhere," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said to mark the occasion.

International Day of Peace

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the UN General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. Each year the United Nations invites all nations and people to honour a cessation of hostilities during the Peace Day and to otherwise commemorate the Day through education and public awareness activities on issues related to peace.

