Last Updated:

International Nurses Day: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Covid Crusaders Who Are Risking It All

Sachin Tendulkar expressed gratitude to the frontline COVID warriors on International Nurses Day & called it a day to celebrate & thank the 'silent guardians'

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
Sachin Tendulkar

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar expressed gratitude to the frontline COVID warriors on International Nurses Day and called it a day to celebrate & thank the 'silent guardians' across the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Master Blaster paid tribute to the COVID crusaders who make 'invaluable contributions' to society and humanity despite putting their lives at risk. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar thanked nurses across the world for their care and attention to all those in need. 

READ | Gautam Gambhir Wants BCCI To Play Statesman; Says India Should Tour Australia

Sachin pays tribute to COVID crusaders

READ | MS Dhoni's Mother Likes His New Look, Says Her Son Is Not That Old

Sachin Tendulkar's message for Maharashtra Police 

The 47-year-old, just like other citizens of the country, is currently at home and spending time with his family. Apart from family time, Tendulkar has urged all his fans to stay indoors and be safe in the fight against coronavirus. Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Maharashtra Police for their effort during the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire state of Maharashtra the most as compared to other parts of the country. Here's what the cricket icon wrote on Twitter.

READ | MS Dhoni Was An Unbiased Captain: R P Singh Recalls Selection Controversy Of 2008

Sachin Tendulkar's donation to Hi5 Foundation

On Thursday, the 'Master Blaster' made a generous donation to help underprivileged people in Mumbai. The Sachin Tendulkar donation to Hi5 Foundation was made official by the foundation by tagging him in a message of gratitude on Twitter. The Hi5 Foundation thanked Sachin Tendulkar for providing funds to the organisation to help at least 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools  The legendary cricketer also gave his best wishes to team Hi5 Foundation, who are supporting families of people who work as daily wage labourers.

READ | Wasim Akram Reveals How He Tried To Deny Anil Kumble His 10th Scalp In 1999 Delhi Test

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all