International Nurses Day: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Covid Crusaders Who Are Risking It All

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar expressed gratitude to the frontline COVID warriors on International Nurses Day and called it a day to celebrate & thank the 'silent guardians' across the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Master Blaster paid tribute to the COVID crusaders who make 'invaluable contributions' to society and humanity despite putting their lives at risk. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar thanked nurses across the world for their care and attention to all those in need.

Sachin pays tribute to COVID crusaders

It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need.

They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/rkMaUmwtkn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's message for Maharashtra Police

The 47-year-old, just like other citizens of the country, is currently at home and spending time with his family. Apart from family time, Tendulkar has urged all his fans to stay indoors and be safe in the fight against coronavirus. Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Maharashtra Police for their effort during the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire state of Maharashtra the most as compared to other parts of the country. Here's what the cricket icon wrote on Twitter.

A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's donation to Hi5 Foundation

On Thursday, the 'Master Blaster' made a generous donation to help underprivileged people in Mumbai. The Sachin Tendulkar donation to Hi5 Foundation was made official by the foundation by tagging him in a message of gratitude on Twitter. The Hi5 Foundation thanked Sachin Tendulkar for providing funds to the organisation to help at least 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools The legendary cricketer also gave his best wishes to team Hi5 Foundation, who are supporting families of people who work as daily wage labourers.

