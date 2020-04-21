Inzamam-ul-Haq Claims Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis Made Him 'Pakistan's Viv Richards'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the most prolific batsmen of his time. Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the greats of the game who also captained Pakistan with authority. In his glorious career, Inzamam-ul-Haq had over 20,000 runs at the international level which includes 35 centuries and 129 half-centuries.

Inzamam-ul-Haq hung his boots from international cricket after Pakistan’s home Tests against South Africa in 2007. Inzamam-ul-Haq also served as the chief selector of the national team and stepped down after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq spills the beans on his ferocious batting

Inzamam-ul-Haq was often overshadowed by Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara in his playing days. But the right-handed batsman had some outstanding numbers as a batsman in Tests and ODIs alike. 17 of his 25 Test centuries were match-winning efforts, which is an incredibly high percentage for any batsman in any era. The way Inzamam-ul-Haq hooked and pulled pacers was something many fans remember till date. Inzamam-ul-Haq always had so much time to play his shots that former Pakistan captain Imran Khan called him as 'Pakistan's Viv Richards'.

Now, Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed how he had got so good at playing fast bowlers on a YouTube chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja. Inzamam-ul-Haq said it was simple as he played Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the nets. He added that with two of the greatest fast bowlers of all time in the form of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling bouncers and yorkers at him at such speed, it was easy for him to play international bowlers in matches.

Raja then reminded Inzamam that nobody had the audacity to hook and pull Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis as emphatically as he did. Inzamam replied that he never wanted to get out to them and the reason for that was both Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to make fun of batsmen who would get out to them in the net sessions.

Inzamam added that it was as though they derived more joy from getting our batsmen out in the nets than getting the rival batsman out in matches. Inzamam brought his best game when Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis came into bowl. Inzamam lauded both Wasim Akram and Waqar saying it's because of them that he became a very good player against fast bowling as he could not have practised against better bowlers.

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET