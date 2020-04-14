Inzamam Ul Haq Closest To Viv Richards Amongst All Pakistan Batsmen: Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has called one of his former captains, Inzamam ul Haq as Pakistan’s Viv Richards for his ability to dominate bowling attacks, which made him a match-winner for the Pakistan cricket team during his playing days. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Saqlain Mushtaq said that he remembers the time when Inzamam ul Haq came into the Pakistan team after a terrific first-class season. Saqlain Mushtaq said that Inzamam ul Haq did not wear a helmet and despite that, he played the pull shot to fast bowlers from the front foot just like Viv Richards did.

Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Inzamam ul Haq was called Viv Richards

In the YouTube video, Saqlain Mushtaq revealed that Inzamam ul Haq was selected in the Pakistan squad when Imran Khan was the captain. When he had come to the side, Imran Khan gave the ball to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis and asked them to watch out for the newcomer Inzamam in the squad.

Saqlain Mushtaq also revealed that both Wasim and Waqar were asked to bowl bouncers at full pace to Inzamam ul Haq. In the end, Imran Khan was impressed by Inzamam ul Haq's batting in the nets without a helmet and was given his debut against West Indies. In the video, Saqlain Mushtaq also said that Inzamam ul Haq was wearing a hat on the head but he pulled, hooked, cut and slashed the West Indies bowlers off his front foot. He said that following that knock, everyone started calling Inzamam ul Haq 'Pakistan’s Viv Richards' as the West Indies great used his front foot to smash the bowlers towards mid-wicket.

Saqlain Mushtaq reveals his struggle against Sachin Tendulkar

On Sunday during an Instagram live session with Sportstar, Saqlain Mushtaq recalled how difficult it was for him to bowl at Sachin Tendulkar during the Chennai Test back in 1999. Recalling the entire episode, Saqlain Mushtaq said that Sachin Tendulkar was dominating the Pakistan bowlers and he walked up to Wasim Akram (the then Pakistan captain) to tell him that it was getting tough for the bowlers to tackle Sachin Tendulkar and psychologically, he was feeling a bit down.

Saqlain Mushtaq said that Wasim Akram showed full faith in him and also gave him some encouraging words by saying that he could do something magical for the team. He added that those words by Wasim Akram helped him stronger and eventually he got Sachin Tendulkar out to turn the match in Pakistan's favour.