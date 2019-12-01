MS Dhoni To Play The WT20 Cup Next Year? Sourav Ganguly Responds

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday, addressed the media soon after the board's Annual General Meeting (AGM). While addressing the media, Ganguly responded to the frequently asked questions by fans across the country about former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to cricket after his sabbatical.

When asked if Dhoni would play the upcoming T20 World Cup, Ganguly said, "Please ask Dhoni."

The former India skipper has been out of the game since the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, earlier this year.

READ | Warner Reveals What Virender Sehwag Told Him During IPL That Stayed With Him Forever

January tak mat poocho': MS Dhoni

"January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)," said Dhoni at an event, earlier on Wednesday. before questions on his sabbatical, which started with India's semifinal ouster from the World Cup in July, could even be thrown at him. On Tuesday, a source close to the former India captain said he will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL). He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. The 38-year-old, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies starting December 6 and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers. National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has "moved on" and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

READ | Lord's Cricket Ground Pays Tribute To 2002 NatWest Series Finals Hero Mohammad Kaif

MSD sweats it out in the nets

Dhoni was seen training with Jharkhand's under-23 team in Ranchi few days back, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier stated that Dhoni will get the respect that a player of his stature deserves and had ruled out an immediate retirement by the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman."You know champions don't finish quickly," he had stated when he took over as the Board President last month. One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

READ | Umesh Yadav The Batsman Leaves Skipper Virat Kohli In Splits, Here's What He Thinks

READ | Iceland Cricket Trolls Imam-ul-Haq, Compares His Test Career With Warner's 2 Innings