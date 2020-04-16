Shahid Afridi Smashes 45-ball 102 In ODI Vs India In Kanpur In April 2005; Watch Video

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi was one of the most explosive batsmen in the world while playing international cricket. While Shahid Afridi continues to be in T20 leagues around the world, he made a name for himself with his power-hitting and ability to score runs quickly. Over the years, Shahid Afridi has played several memorable knocks which are still etched in the minds of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but around the world.

Shahid Afridi scores 45-ball ton to guide Pakistan to a win over India

One such innings was played by Shahid Afridi on April 15, 2004 in Kanpur in the fifth ODI of the six-match series. The series was equally poised at 2-2 and this was a must-win game for both the teams. Shahid Afridi rose to the occasion and performed brilliantly for his side.

Shahid Afridi once again proved why he was considered as one of the most lethal batsmen in the world. Every strategy is rendered meaningless when he gets going with the bat. Shahid Afridi opened the innings to chase the target of 260 set by India. He launched an assault on the Indian bowlers from the very first over.

Shahid Afridi bludgeoned 9 sixes and 10 fours and showed no mercy to the Indian bowlers. Shahid Afridi got to his quick-fire century in 45 deliveries and led Pakistan to a 5-wicket victory. Shahid Afridi's blistering knock of 102 ensured a convincing Pakistan victory and helped them take a 3-2 lead in the series. Pakistan eventually went on to win the series 4-2, after having lost the first two matches.

Shahid Afridi's 102 vs India in Kanpur 2005: Watch

Shahid Afridi thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh

Recently, Shahid Afridi expressed his gratitude to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for extending their support to Afridi's foundation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Afridi thanked Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh and said that they are 'huge pillars of support.' He added that this bond has shown love and peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHAHID AFRIDI INSTAGRAM