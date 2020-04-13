IPL 2009 Win For Deccan Chargers Came After No Sponsors Or Kits At The Start: Pragyan Ojha

Deccan Chargers are one of the original IPL fairytales in the tournament's illustrious 12-year history. Finishing last in the first edition and only winning two games, the erstwhile Chargers re-invented themselves and ended up coming first in the second IPL season. One of the team's most effective bowlers that season, Pragyan Ojha, has now revealed the pressure that the team faced in IPL 2009.

ALSO READ | 'Nothing is in favour,' says Sourav Ganguly as he breaks silence over the future of IPL

Adam Gilchrist managed pressure very well: Pragyan Ojha

Talking to Cricbuzz, Pragyan Ojha looked back at the magical 2009 season that saw the Deccan Chargers lift the IPL trophy. After a disastrous 2008 IPL, the Chargers changed a number of aspects of the franchise - the kit, the logo, and most importantly - their captain. With little success under VVS Laxman in 2008, Adam Gilchrist was appointed as the captain in 2009 and the team saw immediate results.

Pragyan Ojha revealed how Gilchrist was a 'bowler's captain' and showed great faith in his abilities despite his vulnerability to being hit easily in the format. This led to Ojha having renewed belief in himself that eventually helped him get 18 scalps for the Chargers and figures of 3/28 in the big final. Ojha was often allowed to bowl in the powerplay and the spinner was grateful to captain Gilchrist and vice-captain Rohit Sharma for instilling that kind of confidence in him.

ALSO READ | IPL: Kings XI Punjab's best playing XI from 2010s starring Adam Gilchrist and R Ashwin

Not only did Gilchrist manage the pressure to perform but the Australian legend also managed pressure from the owners and the outsiders. Ojha lauded how no matter how much pressure the team actually receIved, Gilchrist did not let his team feel that pressure. The spinner also revealed that due to poor performances in 2008, the team lacked sponsors when they got to South Africa before the IPL. Even having limited training kits did not dampen Gilchrist's spirits as he reminded the team that these setbacks would not matter once the team lifts the IPL trophy.

The Chargers won the 2009 IPL by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final by 6 runs. After Adam Gilchrist went for a duck in the first over, most of the Chargers batting lineup fell and Herschelle Gibbs' fifty at the top of the order ensured that the team got to 143. The Bangalore side went well and already had 100 in the 15th over, after which some brilliant bowling by the Chargers helped them defend their total.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians celebrate April Fool's Day with Lendl Simmons pranking Pragyan Ojha: Watch

Captain of the Deccan Chargers, Adam Gilchrist, was the Player of the Series. He was the runner-up in the race for the Orange Cap with 495 runs. Gilchrist also hit the most sixes in that IPL (29). In the semi-final, he blasted a 35-ball 85 against the Delhi Daredevils. During this knock, Gilchrist reached his fifty in 17 balls, which was the record for the fastest IPL fifty that he held till 2014. After Gilchrist, vice-captain Rohit Sharma was also crucial in bringing the Chargers home on multiple occasions. On the bowling front, pacer RP Singh was the Chargers' most effective bowler and even the winner of the Curple cap - he took 23 wickets. Pragyan Ojha followed with 18 wickets. The team got suspended in 2012 and was replaced by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who started playing in the IPL from 2013.

ALSO READ | Adam Gilchrist turns 48: The Aussie keeper's top 3 IPL moments