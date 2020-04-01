Mumbai Indians Celebrate April Fool's Day With Lendl Simmons Pranking Pragyan Ojha: Watch

IPL champions Mumbai Indians were supposed to begin their title defence on March 29 when they were scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. But the rising fears around the novel coronavirus forced the BCCI to have the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. The future of the IPL remains to be decided and some reports even suggest that the tournament might get shelved altogether this year. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians has looked to keep its fans involved on social media and shared a fun video on the occasion of April Fools Day on Wednesday.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians share hilarious prank on April Fools Day

Mumbai Indians celebrated April Fools Day in style as they posted a throwback video from what was supposedly the 2014-2015 season. A young Jasprit Bumrah was seen conspiring with West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons as the duo planned to prank their teammate Pragyan Ojha. As Ojha walks to Simmons, the West Indian offers some gum to the spinner, who then gets shocked by the fake gum and gets a current out of it. Here is the hilarious video.

This #AprilFoolsDay, we take you through various pranks pulled off by some of your favourite MI stars!



We start with @54simmo pulling off a classic gum shock prank on @pragyanojha 😋#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/atXg6cTIwC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 1, 2020

April Fools Day: Only 14 days to go before BCCI takes call on IPL future

April Fools Day also marks April 1, which means that the BCCI now has only 14 days before it has to announce the further future of the IPL 2020. They currently have the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 but the tournament's future remains in doubt as the COVID-19 tightens its grip on the country. If the tournament goes ahead, Mumbai Indians will be defending their 2019 trophy in IPL 2020 with new additions to the team like Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the side.

