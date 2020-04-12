'Nothing Is In Favour,' Says Sourav Ganguly As He Breaks Silence Over The Future Of IPL

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly broke silence on the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that the board officials are monitoring all the developments but insisted that as of now, nothing can be said. Few days before the start of IPL 2020, the BCCI suspended the league at least till April 15 in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

While making the decision of postponing the IPL, the cricket body had said that their next action will depend on the situation in the country. And unfortunately, the situation has only deteriorated in the last few weeks. However, Sourav Ganguly said that he cannot see things becoming normal at least before mid-May as he asked everyone to ‘forget IPL’.

Speaking to a leading news daily, the former cricketer stated that the management is monitoring developments and added that it's just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL.

Impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

