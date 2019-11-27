IPL 2020: 5 Top Indian Players Having Played For 3 Or More Teams

The IPL trading window recently came to a conclusion as all eight franchises are now geared up for the upcoming auction in Kolkata. As we inch closer to the auction on December 19, we take a look at five of the top Indian players who have represented three or more franchises in the tournament.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

IPL Auction 2020: 5 top Indian players having played for three or more teams

Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has represented Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerela, Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings across all 12 IPL editions. The cricketer is a regular member of the Indian squad, having played 46 Tests and 156 ODIs. Jadeja has played 170 IPL matches in which he scored 1,927 runs and taken over 100 wickets.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has represented three teams in IPL and will be appearing in his fourth with Delhi Capitals from next season. Ashwin is often regarded as one of the greatest Indian spinners of all time. Since his debut in the 2009 edition, the cricketer has picked up 125 wickets across 139 IPL games for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been a prolific run-scorer for India in limited-overs ICC events. The left-hander is also one of the all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL, having scored 4,579 runs for 5 different teams. He started the IPL with Delhi Daredevils and then continued with Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and will now play for the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was retained by Kings XI Punjab for ₹11 crores ahead of the auction. However, the cricketer previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and 2016. He also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 and 2015 editions.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is one of the few Indian cricketers in IPL who has represented more than five IPL franchises. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 510 runs in IPL 2013 which still remains his most successful outing with the bat. Having started his IPL career in 2008, Dinesh Karthik has played for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari