IPL 2020: 5 Most Expensive Indian Players Of All Time And Where They Are Now

The IPL trading window recently came to a conclusion as all eight franchises are now geared up for the upcoming auction in Kolkata. As we inch closer to the auction on December 19, we take a look at five of the most expensive Indian players of all time.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

IPL 2020 Auction: 4 most expensive Indian players of all time

Virat Kohli – ₹17 crores, Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli was retained by RCB ahead of the upcoming auction. With his retention, Virat Kohli remains the only cricketer to play for only one team ever since the launch of IPL in 2008.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Yuvraj Singh – ₹16 crores, Delhi Daredevils in 2015

The cricketer had a successful outing for RCB in IPL 2014 only to be released by the franchise for the next season. Yuvraj Singh was then roped in by Delhi Daredevils in 2015 for ₹16 crores. The amount remained the highest for any Indian player in the cash-rich league until 2019. He was also purchased for ₹14 crores by RCB a year before, which was the highest for an Indian at the time. Yuvraj has now retired from international cricket and the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik – ₹12.5 crores, Delhi Daredevils in 2014

Dinesh Karthik is one of the few Indian cricketers in IPL who has represented more than five IPL franchises. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 510 runs in IPL 2013, which still remains his most successful outing with the bat. Dinesh Karthik was still released by Mumbai Indians only to be grabbed by Delhi Daredevils in 2014 for ₹12.5 crores. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper is now the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Jaydev Unadkat – ₹11.5 crores, Rajasthan Royals in 2018

Jaydev Unadkat picked up 24 wickets in IPL 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiants. The left-arm pacer was then brought in by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2018 auction for ₹11.5 crores. However, the cricketer could not replicate his success with his new team as he only managed to pick 21 wickets in the next two editions combined. He has been released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction pool.

Gautam Gambhir – ₹11.4 crores, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011

Gautam Gambhir was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 and remained with the franchise for the next seven seasons. During his tenure, he also led KKR to IPL wins in 2012 and 2014 editions. The left-hander also scored 590 runs in 2012 for the franchise to become one of the crucial members of KKR’s victorious campaign.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari