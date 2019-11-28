IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Teams That Wished To Buy Gautam Gambhir In The 2011 Auction

Retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen ever to play for India. Gambhir is also among the all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL and has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two title victories as captain. He represented Delhi Daredevils in the first three seasons but was released by the franchise after 2010. As we inch closer to the upcoming auction on December 19, we take a look at three IPL teams that wished to buy Gautam Gambhir during the 2011 Auction.

IPL Auction 2020: 3 teams that wished to buy Gautam Gambhir in 2011 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders

Out of all IPL teams in 2011, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to grab Gautam Gambhir in an intense bidding war between multiple franchises. The signing proved out to be one of the most successful in tournament’s history as Gautam Gambhir went on to lead KKR to title victories in 2012 and 2014 editions. Interestingly, in an interview last year with a leading Indian media daily, Gambhir candidly confessed that at the time of the auction, he was busy travelling to Dubai and felt that KKR would be the least interested amongst the 8 franchises to select him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB is well-known for adding T20 heavy-hitters like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson to their set-up. However, the franchise also went for Gautam Gambhir in the 2011 auction. During those days, the left-hander was in prime form for India in all formats of the game. The cricketer also went into 2011 IPL after playing a match-winning inning of 97 in the World Cup final. Had RCB been successful in their bid, fans of the team would be treated with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir playing for the same side.

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils released Gambhir ahead of the 2011 auction as they decided to retain only Virender Sehwag. The Daredevils still went after the left-hander to add him to the fold. However, they lost out narrowly to Kolkata Knight Riders with whom Gambhir enjoyed a successful outing as a leader and as a batsman.

