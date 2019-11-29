IPL 2020 Auction: 3 West Indies Players Likely To Engage Franchises In Bidding War

IPL has a proud history with West Indian T20 specialists. Cricketers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine among others have become household names across the country due to their exploits in the mega event. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 auction on December 19, we take a look at three potential West Indies cricketers likely to attract the highest bids from the franchises.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

IPL 2020 Auction: 3 West Indies players likely to engage franchisees in a bidding war

Rahkeem Cornwall

This up-and-coming West Indian spinner made his Test debut a few months ago. Cornwall represents St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League, where he picked up 22 wickets in 41 T20 matches. The all-rounder has also cracked four half-centuries in the format and holds a staggering T20 strike-rate of 151.91. With his off-spinners and ability to score quick runs at the death, the hard-hitting West Indian can be a valuable asset in the IPL 2020

Brandon King

Brandon King scored 496 runs in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. Striking at 148.94, the right-handed opener had an average of 55.11. The hard-hitting Jamaican smashed some cracking match-winning half-centuries and emerged as the best batsman of the tournament. His ability at the top of the order is something many IPL franchises will be interested in the 2020 auction.

#AFGvWI Congrats to Brandon King on his ODI debut for the #MenInMaroon! He receives his cap from none other than @Coachsim13 himself! 👏🏽👏🏽🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/GMAcnqEBM6 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 11, 2019

Hayden Walsh Jr.

His impressive CPL 2019 outing for Barbados Tridents makes him one of the players to watch out ahead of IPL 2020 auction. He picked up 22 wickets in the edition and his ability with leg-breaks will be useful on turning Indian tracks. The cricketer also recently made his ODI debut for West Indies against Afghanistan.

