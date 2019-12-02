The IPL has proven to be a top platform for spinners across the world to display their talents. Over the years, overseas spinners like Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir have been integral members of their respective franchises with their exploits in the mega event. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 auction on December 19, we take a look at five overseas spinners who might win their first-ever IPL contract this time.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

IPL 2020 Auction: Top 5 overseas spinners who might win their first-ever IPL contract

Rahkeem Cornwall

This up-and-coming West Indian spinner made his Test debut a few months ago. Cornwall represents St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League, where he picked up 22 wickets in 41 T20 matches. The all-rounder has also cracked four half-centuries in the format and holds a staggering T20 strike-rate of 151.91. With his off-spinners and ability to score quick runs at the death, the hard-hitting West Indian can be a valuable asset in the IPL.

Hayden Walsh Jr.

Hayden's impressive CPL 2019 outing for Barbados Tridents makes him one of the players to watch out ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction. He picked up 22 wickets in the edition and his ability with leg-breaks can be useful on turning Indian tracks. The cricketer also recently made his ODI debut for West Indies against Afghanistan.

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon is one of Australia’s greatest spinners of all time. However, the cricketer has surprisingly not been able to find much luck among franchises in IPL auctions. He boasts an impressive record in domestic T20 matches and is known for containing runs.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid has picked up 189 T20 wickets in 167 appearances. The cricketer dishes out quality leg-spinners to batsmen with his inviting line and length off the pitch. A team like Kings XI Punjab might be looking to rope in the Englishman as they recently traded their primary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with Delhi Capitals.

George Linde

South African spinner George Linde is currently representing Cape Town Blitz in the 2019 Mzansi Super League. After a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket, Linde recently made his international debut against India. The left-arm spinner has picked up 82 T20 wickets in 80 matches and will likely be one of the top draws in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction.

