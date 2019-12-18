IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Kings XI Punjab To Follow?

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) retained as many as 14 of their players during the recently concluded trading window. However, they also released 7 cricketers which included some of their star overseas performers like David Miller, Sam Curran and Andrew Tye. After the trading window, Kings XI Punjab are now left with a purse of ₹42.70 crores. Their available purse is also the largest among all 8 franchises as they have about 11 slots left to be filled for their squad.

IPL 2020 Auction: What to expect from Kings XI Punjab?

Here we take a look at what can we expect from Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata:

Looking for an ideal backup T20 opener

Top-order batsmen like Chris Lynn, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Tom Banton among others are expected to garner much attention in the auction. After trying an opening combination of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the last two editions, Kings XI Punjab would likely be looking for a change by purchasing one of the opening batters up for sale. Kings XI Punjab are expected to go after either Lynn or Roy if they are to try a new opening combo next year.

Fast bowling partner for Mohammed Shami

Their fast bowling department is the one where Kings XI Punjab struggled the most in the previous edition of the IPL. Apart from Mohammed Shami, no other quick managed to kept the run-flow at bay. The Punjab-based franchise is likely to look for a pacer in the form of Pat Cummins, Dale Steyn or Tim Southee.

Adding all-rounders to their line-up

Kings XI Punjab released/traded two of their premier all-rounders (Sam Curran and Ravichandran Ashwin) ahead of the auction. Kings XI's think-tank could possibly add an all-rounder or two in their overseas arsenal. All-rounders like David Willey, D’Arcy Short and Corey Anderson are among some of the players they can go after.

Banking on local Indian talents

Apart from foreign stars, IPL 2020 Auction will also see many Indian cricketers going under the hammer. Kings XI Punjab are highly likely to go after both capped as well as uncapped Indians in the auction.

