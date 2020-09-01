IPL 2020: BCCI To Incur Rs 10 Crores As Cost For COVID-19 Testing Throughout The Tourney

With the COVID threat already looming over the IPL 2020, BCCI has informed that it has engaged with VPS Healthcare to conduct the tests for the virus. As the board has mandated COVID tests every 5th day, it is expected to conduct more than 20,000 RT-PCR tests throught the two-month long tournament. BCCI has also informed that it is expected to incure around Rs 10 crores for the COVID tests itself.

“We have engaged VPS Healthcare, a UAE based company to conduct the tests. While I can’t put a number, it will be more than 20,000 tests which would include everyone. Each test would cost BCCI around 200 AED (Dirham) excluding taxes," a senior IPL official told PTI.

“So BCCI will be spending something in the tune of Rs 10 crore for the COVID tests. Around 75 healthcare workers who are part of the company are a part of the IPL testing process,” the official added.

The official also highlighted that safety of the players and the staff is of utmost significance. He stated that a seperate bio-bubble has been created by VPS Healthcare in a hotel and around 50 of its gealth care staff attached with testing are a part of it. Another 25 officials engaged in lab and documentation work are also a part of the bubbe. " The BCCI is however not paying for this bio-bubble and hotel expenses which will be borne by the company,” the representative added.

AB De Villiers Bats After Virat Kohli In RCB Nets Under Lights In Dubai; Watch Video

READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Talks About Stepping Onto Cricket Field After A Long Break

BCCI Issues Statement

On August 29, BCCI confirmed that 13 personnel have been infected with the virus including two players. The BCCI has also informed that a total of 1988 RT-PCR Tests have been conducted between August 20-28 and that all affected personnel and their close contacts are 'asymptomatic' and have been isolated.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE. Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

READ | IPL 2020 Dented Further With TV Crew Member From India Testing COVID-19 Positive?

READ | Australia's Kane Richardson To Miss IPL 2020, RCB Bring In Adam Zampa As Replacement

