IPL 2020: Bombay HC Receives PIL For Foreign Players To Be Kept Under Isolation

The Coronavirus disease has certainly had a huge effect worldwide will number of cases growing day by day. The effect of Coronavirus can be seen on the sporting world as well with many sporting events being cancelled while a couple of events are being played behind closed doors stopping fans from enjoying the game and as well as robbing teams from getting home support. Cricket in India has also taken a hit due to Coronavirus.

The major tournament that has been hit by the disease is the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin on March 29 has now been delayed. The IPL Governing Council under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that it has suspended the start of the IPL 2020 until April 15.

IPL postponed: PIL filed against IPL 2020 keeping in mind public safety

According to a report published by a leading daily publishing house, a civil Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Bombay High Court by two businessmen. According to the petition which was filed, it should be made sure that all the players who will come from abroad must be kept in isolation to avoid the contamination. The PIL also mentions that similar processes need to be repeated with the overseas coaching staff.

According to the report, the PIL was filed by Ram Nandlal Wadhwa and Jitendra Baharani of Ulhasnagar on Friday. The two businessmen were reported to be heavily concerned regarding public safety during the time of the tournament which invites the participation of the players from across the globe. As per the report, the litigation says that the crowds should wear masks and players should not shake hands and avoid physical contact. Additionally, it also appealed to have a medical team for checking each person before leaving the stadium. Another PIL which was filed relating to the matter has asked for cancellation or postponement of the league.

IPL postponed: Coronavirus hits IPL 2020 schedule

The Coronavirus has also affected the IPL 2020 schedule with the tournament being pushed back to April 15. IPL postponed means a complete change in the schedule of the tournament. The much-anticipated T20 event was initially supposed to commence on March 29 with a match between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL Postponed: Sourav Ganguly issues statement

In his first response after the BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2020, president Sourav Ganguly in his statement has asked to stick to the plan of the IPL postponement at the moment. He also said that It is too early to comment anything now. He also added that BCCI's priority is safety, which is why the board decided to postpone the tournament.