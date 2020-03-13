IPL 2020: SRH Captain David Warner's Visa Application Reportedly Rejected

The worries around the future of IPL 2020 keep increasing by the minute as reports have now surfaced that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner's visa to enter India has been rejected. Warner's visa rejection comes in the light of the Indian government's regulations relating to non-diplomatic/non-work related visas. There are also reports that David Warner's application might have not gone through because of a technical glitch rather than the government's restrictions.

IPL 2020: Foreign players to not be allowed because of Coronavirus threats?

Multiple reports and statements have been surfacing since the Coronavirus outbreak with the suggestion that foreign players in the IPL will not be allowed to enter the country. These developments came to transpire after the Indian government enforced new visa regulations. This, however, could act in heavy detriment of the tournament whose main USP is the global talent that it showcases.

Teams like the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be left captain-less in an IPL 2020 season that could look more like a domestic competition if the situation worsens. However, to the relief of the fans and franchises, multiple reports are also suggesting that if the IPL goes on, the franchises will be able to intervene and let their players enter the country under special consideration.

The ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 tournament which was enjoying heavy audiences was scrapped for its remainder this morning. Along with the scrapping of this novelty T20 tournament, the India vs South Africa ODIs were also declared to be played behind closed doors. The future of the Indian Premier League remains highly doubtful as it is being reported that the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council will be holding a special meeting on Saturday to figure out the future of IPL 2020. David Warner is currently playing the AUS vs NZ ODIs which are also being hosted behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in India currently stand at 73.

