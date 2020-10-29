Jasprit Bumrah Clinches THIS Major, Unique Record With 100th Dream11 IPL Wicket

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Ever since breaking onto the scene, Jasprit Bumrah has developed a reputation as one of the best fast bowlers in the world. The 26-year-old has proven his pedigree across all formats and serves as the strike bowler for whichever team he plays. The pacer made a name for himself after catching attention in the Dream11 IPL and on Wednesday, reached an iconic milestone during the Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 match.
1️⃣st IPL wicket 👉 Virat Kohli ✅— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 28, 2020
💯th IPL wicket 👉 Virat Kohli ✅
Well done, @Jaspritbumrah93 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/vMU2AglznX
Jasprit Bumrah had a great outing against Bangalore, as his double-wicket maiden turned the match on its head. The pacer finished with stunning figures of 4-1-14-3 as his spell helped Mumbai restrict Bangalore to 164/6. Jasprit Bumrah also picked up the crucial wicket of star batsman Virat Kohli, in what proved to be his 100th wicket in the competition.
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli with a quick short ball, with the batsman failing to connect properly as Saurabh Tiwary completed the catch. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah’s first Dream11 IPL wicket was also that of Virat Kohli, with the bowler dismissing the batsman in 2013. The young pacer had trapped Virat Kohli LBW in his debut season for the franchise with his fourth ball to the batsman, after being smacked for three consecutive boundaries.
how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/EhpOd5tvBR— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 28, 2020
After the unique record was achieved, the Mumbai social media accounts celebrated the feat as they pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah’s 1st and 100th wickets were that of Virat Kohli. The team also shared pictures of the two wickets with the trending ‘How it started, How it’s going’ meme. Many fans also applauded Jasprit Bumrah, as they wrote that the fast bowler always delivers whenever his team needs him.
Congratulations 🎉🔥 well played boom boom bumrah 🔥💥— Alka🍁 (@Its_Alka) October 28, 2020
Absolutely no words— AK #MI💙 (@SudharsanAK10) October 28, 2020
Goat forever 😍😍😍
With his stunning performance, the fast bowler has now taken a total of 102 wickets in just 89 matches. Bumrah became the 16th player and the 13th Indian to achieve the feat. At 26 years and 372 days, the fast bowler also became the third-youngest player in the Dream11 IPL to pick up 100 wickets. The bowler has been Mumbai’s highest wicket-taker during Dream11 IPL 2020, picking up 20 wickets in 12 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is on course to have his best season yet, with his bowling strike rate and average also being the lowest this season since he first started playing in the Dream11 IPL.
