Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Priceless Gesture After Match-winning Knock Impresses Internet

Suryakumar Yadav played a memorable inning to help Mumbai register its eighth win in IPL 2020 despite Team India snub for Australia tour next month. When Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, came in to bat in the sixth over, all eyes were on him since he was ignored for Australia tour after back to back successful seasons in IPL and an impressive first-class record.

Yadav played a 79 runs knock with an impressive strike rate of 183.72 and saw his team through to hand over Bangalore its fifth defeat of the season. SKY hit the winning boundary on the first ball of last over and made a “Main Hoon Na” gesture towards Mumbai dugout to convey the team that he still there at the wicket.

“I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it,” said SKY during the post-match presentation.

SKY's gesture won the hearts of Twitteratis as social media said that the flamboyant Mumbai batsman was there to make a statement.

Check out some of the reactions:

A message to the Selectors by #SuryakumarYadav - pic.twitter.com/bywqt7UPI3 — Memesahaab MI (@memesahaab) October 28, 2020

This Game was an Answer to all those selectors 🔥 He is on a mission ❤️ My heart goes out to surya 💕 what a player 😢 #SuryakumarYadav #MIvsRCB @surya_14kumar ❤ pic.twitter.com/GOuAF6UQD6 — Peyarillan (@Peyarillan) October 28, 2020

The stylish right-hander has now scored 350+ runs in his third consecutive IPL season. He had scored 512 runs in 2018, followed by 424 in 2019 and is currently going strong with 362 runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Looking at Yadav's consistency, it is likely that the Mumbai batsman will have another 500+ runs season.

