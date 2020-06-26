IPL 2020 Broadcasters Express Wrath Over Delay In T20 WC Decision To BCCI, ICC: Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has indefinitely postponed the launch of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, which was originally intended to commence on March 29. The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia between October 18 and November 15 this year, is also clouded with much uncertainty at the moment. Meanwhile, the official broadcasters of the two high-profile events, Star India, have reportedly sent out a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Also Read | IPL 2020 Likely To Be Held From Sep 26-Nov 8 After Bleak T20 World Cup Chances: Report

Broadcasters demand answers over IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup from BCCI and ICC

According to a report by InsideSport, Star India have sent out separate letters to both BCCI and ICC in order to seek answers regarding their exact stances on IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup schedules. According to a source, the official broadcasters are “miffed” with the ongoing situation and they want both cricketing bodies to come to a decision so that they can plan their television schedules and marketing plans accordingly.

The source also revealed that the broadcasters' position to monetize their rights will be “undermined” if there is any further delay in decision making by BCCI and ICC. The source added that the schedules should be finalised as soon as possible since the market is tough anyways and they do not want to incur big monetary losses upto ₹3000 crore on account of the delay.

According to other reports, Star India has requested the BCCI to reduce the rights fees for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. However, BCCI officials are yet to respond anything regarding the suggestion. Upon reaching out to ICC for their reaction on the letter, a member of the apex body reportedly said that they do not comment on commercial matters.

Also Read | IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Clarifies, Tournament To Go On As Scheduled

Star India’s broadcasting deal with BCCI and ICC

Star India is the biggest cricket broadcasting rights holder in the world. They are currently in the middle of a five-year deal with BCCI for broadcasting IPL matches, which would also include the airing of the IPL 2020 live on television and on streaming devices. Their deal with BCCI is estimated to be worth ₹16,347 crore for IPL matches for five years and another ₹6,138 crores for home matches between 2018 and 2023. They have also signed a deal worth US$1.9 billion with ICC for an eight-year cycle (2015 to 2023).

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's Latest IPL 2020 Update Makes Fans Want To Help BCCI In Organizing It

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Gets IPL 2020 Boycott Threat By Indian Traders After Anti-China Sentiments

Disclaimer: The above monetary figures and rights information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the monetary figures and rights information.

Image credits: IPL Twitter