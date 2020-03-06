IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Clarifies, Tournament To Go On As Scheduled

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the IPL 2020 will take place as per its original schedule. Ganguly has given this clarification after the COVID-19 infection (Coronavirus) which is wreaking havoc across the world and affecting thousands in the process. According to Sourav Ganguly, the board and the tournament officials will be implementing all the necessary precautions in the event for the safety of the participating players. Considering the contagious nature of the virus, it is being reported that players are being asked to avoid physical contact like shaking hands with fans as one of the precautionary measures.

'IPL is on': Sourav Ganguly

Speaking to a sports news website, the former Indian skipper said that the IPL is on and also assured that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take all protection against coronavirus.

A senior BCCI official also confirmed in a media report that the board is currently replicating the guidelines recommended by the Health Ministry. The Indian board will be sending out the necessary guidelines to all the stakeholders involved with IPL 2020 like franchises, broadcasters, team hotels and travel agencies. The BCCI will also be asking the players to report to medical authority in case they show any symptoms of the virus.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will be facing the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had faced off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

