IPL 2020 Broadcasters To Help New On-air Sponsor UpGrad 'reach Remote Corners Of Bharat'

India’s largest online education company upGrad has become the latest brand to be associated with the IPL 2020. Media reports indicated that in a high-value deal with Star India, upGrad will run its latest ad campaign ‘Sirf Naam Ki Nahin, Kaam Ki Degree’ across television and official digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar during the IPL 2020. upGrad’s decision to advertise during the IPL 2020 also marks the first time the education company has tied up with a sporting event in its history.

IPL upGrad deal announced

upGrad has partnered with the IPL 2020 with an objective of accelerating the process of adoption of technology and online higher education. With the IPL upGrad deal, the company aims to reach out to more than 550 million IPL viewers. Speaking about the IPL upGrad association, CEO Arjun Mohan expressed his excitement on being associated with the IPL 2020. In an official statement, he said that the fact that the Indian Premier League is viewed by not only cricket fans but by all members of the household, makes it the largest co-viewing property in the world.

Explaining upGrad’s decision to partner with the IPL 2020, Mohan said that the advertising during the competition is an attractive proposition, considering there is an urgency to upskill in the competitive world. Speaking about the strategic benefits of the IPL upGrad deal, Arjun Mohan expounded that their partnership with Star India will allow them to reach the remotest corners of the country.

And Virat - while welcoming you to EdTech - do remember that all great learning happens at - @upGrad_edu - Thanks for all your support 🙏 and upGrad will see you at the IPL — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) September 13, 2020

All IPL sponsors spots sold out, Unacademy and BJYUs join upGrad in list

The news of the IPL upGrad deal comes days after an InsideSport report mentioned that all IPL 2020 sponsorship packages on Star India were sold out ahead of the competition. Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar has already confirmed some of the IPL 2020 deals, with brands like Amazon, BYJU's, Dream11, PhonePe, Unacademy etc being amongst them. The CEO had last week conceded that they had 15 sponsors and 60 advertisers on board for IPL 2020.

InsideSport also revealed that educational technology company BYJU’s will be the biggest spender when it comes to on-air advertising with the company shelling reportedly shelling out ₹150-160 crore for the IPL 2020 season. Overall, it will be fantasy sports platform Dream11 who will be the biggest spender at ₹400 crore reportedly, with the company also being the title sponsor of the IPL 2020.

When it comes to rising up in your career, be a Champion, not a chaatu! Get upskilled and arm yourself with Data and Management specialisations from upGrad. #DontBeAChaatu #KaamKiDegree #LifeLongLearning pic.twitter.com/g0lVV9BDFB — upGrad (@upGrad_edu) August 22, 2020

A slew of sponsors and brands have associated with the completion and its various teams ahead of the IPL 2020. Recently, it was also announced that Vodafone Idea will be the co-presenting sponsor of the IPL 2020 under its new brand name ‘Vi’. Last month media reports had suggested that the BCCI has roped educational platform Unacademy as the central sponsors of the league in a three-year deal worth ₹120-130 crores. With the announcement of the IPL upGrad deal, the company becomes the latest educational company after BYJU’s and Unacademy to associate itself with the IPL 2020.

Image Credits: upGrad Twitter