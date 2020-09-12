IPL 2020: Market Experts Reveal Most Popular IPL Team Of All-time And It Is NOT MI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 12 years ago has carved a place in their supporters carving out a niche for themselves. The cash-rich tournament is easily the most popular franchise cricket tournament across the globe, and their fellow competitors are all trying to match with IPL's path-breaking success. While the tournament has sent a benchmark in terms of popularity and marketing, it has been predominantly difficult to name any one of the eight IPL 2020 franchises as the most popular in the league. If we do, most would expect four-time champions Mumbai Indians to lead the list. However, as it turns out it is not so simple a conclusion.

IPL 2020: CSK beat Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders as most popular team

According to an in-depth analysis by ESPNCricinfo, CSK came out on top of the popularity standings ahead of the rivals Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kolkata Knight Riders were the most-watched and celebrated franchise in the earlier IPL seasons, as the team's Bollywood star owner status along with Sourav Ganguly and Eden Gardens made them a highly popular team despite their failures. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals also benefitted from the Bollywood appeal of being owned by Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty. However, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore traditionally formed the top four due to their locations and the size of the market.

According to data provided by TAM Media Research, Kolkata Knight Riders topped the Television Ratings for three of the first four seasons, with Rajasthan Royals toppling them in 2009. However, after their initial disappointments, Mumbai Indians grew as challengers to their KKR's throne, with the arrival of local boy Rohit Sharma also helping them. KKR and MI alternately won the IPL between 2012 and 2015, and Kings XI Punjab made their way to third in 2014 after their appearance in the finals. Meanwhile, CSK were closing on the competition and their decision to buy MS Dhoni in 2008 turned out to be a masterstroke. As years passed, the former Indian captain's brand and popularity grew, CSK fed off from Dhoni's charisma on and off the pitch.

While CSK and Rajasthan Royals served their two-year bans for their roles in the spot-fixing and betting scandal, Royal Callegenders Bangalore challenged Mumbai's supremacy. RCB captain Virat Kohli was a national hero by 2015 and according to data provided by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), MI attracted an average of 18.5 million reactions per league match in 2016, just ahead of Royal Challengers with 18.3 million, while Kolkata Knight Riders drew 16.5 million. W

hile 2017 saw Mumbai win the league and RCB finish last, the Bangalore franchise had not lost its popularity due to the localites' connection with the franchise. According to Duff & Phelps, 2017 saw the rise of social media activity around the IPL and the Kolkata Knight Riders led with 19 million combined followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, well ahead of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

2018 saw the IPL broadcast rights change from Sony to Star Sports and the cash-rich league could now be viewed in different languages. Furthermore, Star also drew viewers to its digital platform Disney+ Hotstar and CSK marked their return in style. CSK fairy-tale comeback on the pitch also translated into a dream run off it, as they attracted an average of 26.1 million impressions per match, the most in the league, ahead of Mumbai Indians, who drew 24.9 million in 2018. Kolkata Knight Riders slipped and Royal Challengers Bangalore settled for third as they developed a healthy rivalry with CSK.

According to Star's India Watch Report, CSK came on top of digital as well, reaching a cumulative 86 million viewers for the season. The story continued in the 2019 season, as CSK topped the TV ratings again, with 30.1 million impressions per game, according to BARC data. Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians tied for second ahead of RCB. Mumbai Indians led the Disney+ Hotstar numbers, but only edged past CSK in the contest.

A study by Velocity MR following the 2019 IPL concluded that Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians were the two teams with a solid, national following. According to their impact scores, CSK came out on top with an overall score of 4.83, while MI was second with 3.27, followed by KKR at third with 2.89. The report further suggests that while CSK are atop heading into the IPL 2020, they could experience a dramatic fall after the end of MS Dhoni's career, similar to what Chicago Bulls experienced when Michael Jordan left the team.

Mumbai Indians are well set for the future with Indian stars in the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. KKR and Delhi Capitals also have a lot of potential, with many young Indian stars part of their set-up. However, across the 12 seasons and parameters used throughout in terms of grabbing eyeballs, media management, profits, brand value and commercial viability, Kolkata Knight Riders have ruled the roost.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)