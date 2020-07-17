Dubai Sports City Chief Claims UAE City Ready To Host IPL 2020 If India Can't: Report

Cricket fans and cricketers around the world could soon get a taste of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) action after multiple reports emerged recently that the BCCI is considering the option of hosting the tournament abroad with UAE being one of the favourites to conduct the cash-rich league. The 13th edition of IPL 2020 was originally scheduled for a March 29 start with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings. However, with the IPL postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament's fate remains uncertain with no official announcement as yet.

IPL postponed: BCCI decision on holding the tournament

Currently, the BCCI is looking at the September-October window, following the uncertainty looming large over the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The ICC is yet to take a decision on the future of the tournament. Earlier, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, during his interview with The Times of India, said the final decision to hold the IPL 2020 will be taken based on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Will IPL 2020 happen in Dubai? Latest update on tournaments future

Last month, the Emirates Cricket Board of the UAE has reportedly confirmed its offer to host the IPL 2020 if the tournament is moved out of India and recently Dubai Sports City's Head of Cricket and Events, Salman Hanif said the Dubai Sports City, which includes the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the ICC Academy, are ready to be potential venues for the glitzy T20 league.

While recently speaking to Gulf News, Hanif said that the main stadium has nine wickets on the top in case a large number of matches have to be accommodated within a smaller time-frame. He further said that no matches will be scheduled in order to keep the wickets fresh. Hanif confirmed that Dubai is ready to host the IPL 2020 even with a 'limited number of spectators' depending on government guidelines in terms of health protocols in September.

The Dubai cricket head also welcomed the possibility of only Indian contracted players coming to practice prior to the IPL 2020, as per media reports recently. He added that in the ICC Academy alone, there are 38 practice wickets with other state-of-the-art facilities for the players to overcome the heat and get it solely for their purpose.

Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave an update regarding the future of IPL 2020 in which he gave a hint about the possibility of the tournament being conducted outside India. Ganguly, in his statement, said that the country will have to bear with the COVID-19 pandemic at least till the end of this year or beginning of 2021, which effectively rules out India's chances of organising the cricketing extravaganza at home.

