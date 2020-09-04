IPL 2020 Commentators List Reportedly Finalised By BCCI, Sanjay Manjrekar Excluded

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally released the names of the commentators for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). However, the most noteworthy omission from the list is former India cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. The 55-year-old, who was a part of the IPL commentary panel since the cash-rich league's inception in 2008, has been snubbed by the BCCI for the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar considers Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra as better commentators?

Seven Indian commentators for IPL 2020, Sanjay Manjrekar snubbed by BCCI

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the seven commentators that have made the cut for the IPL 2020 are Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle and Anjum Chopra. The commentators will be divided into three panels and will be placed in two bio-secure bubbles, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. The commentators are set to depart for the UAE on September 10.

Deep Dasgupta and Murali Kartik were to leave for Abu Dhabi on Friday but with the UAE government relaxing the quarantine period from 14 to seven days, the two will now leave with the rest of the IPL commentary team. Out of the seven commentators, Dasgupta and Kartik have been placed in the panel for Abu Dhabi matches while the rest have been placed in the panels for the Dubai and Sharjah games.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle: Dream11's IPL 2020 title sponsorship excites first-ever brand ambassador Harsha Bhogle

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host 21 games each while Sharjah will be hosting 14 games of the league stage. The venue for the playoffs will be decided later but it is likely that Dubai and Sharjah will be chosen for the four games. As for Sanjay Manjrekar, it is not known whether he will continue to be contracted with the BCCI for India matches but the IPL 2020 remains out of reach for him.

Around a month ago, Sanjay Manjrekar had requested the Sourav Ganguly-led board to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming IPL 2020 competition. Sanjay Manjrekar has also assured the BCCI that he will work as per the guidelines laid out by them. The 55-year-old sent an email to the BCCI as he requested the board to consider him as a commentator for the IPL 2020. However, the BCCI doesn't seem keen on getting Sanjay Manjrekar onboard for the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly expects 'highest TV ratings' for IPL 2020, says 'COVID just a small bump'

Sanjay Manjrekar had made it a habit of creating controversies with his statements, which is perhaps the reason behind his sacking by the Sourav Ganguly-led board. Manjrekar was in the headlines for his ‘bits and pieces’ comment on Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup last year. Sanjay Manjrekar was also severely criticised for taking a shot at Harsha Bhogle on air while commentating during the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | John Buchanan decodes Sourav Ganguly's limitations in the T20 format

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER